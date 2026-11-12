Putin proposes humanitarian mission in Kostyantynivka

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed organizing a joint Russian-Ukrainian humanitarian mission in Kostyantynivka, saying that Moscow would need five days to clear the area around the city of mines. The initiative was presented at a meeting with US President Donald Trump’s special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner at the Kremlin.

According to Interfax, Putin proposed that the mission be organized on the model of the operation in Oleshkи, during which a local ceasefire was agreed to evacuate civilians and deliver humanitarian aid.

„Russia controls Kostyantynivka and is ready to guarantee the security of the humanitarian mission. If Ukraine believes it controls the city, let it ensure security on its side,“ Putin said, according to APA.

The Russian president proposed that the ombudspersons of Russia and Ukraine participate in organizing the mission. The information provided does not make clear whether an agreement was reached with Kyiv, nor whether an official five-day general ceasefire was announced. The only report was of an initiative that would require coordination between the two countries.

The proposal comes after talks in Abu Dhabi

Witkoff and Kushner arrived in Moscow after two days of negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian representatives in Abu Dhabi. The talks ended with an agreement on a large-scale exchange of prisoners of war, but without a breakthrough on the key issues, including territorial disputes and the conditions for ending the war.

According to The Associated Press, the meeting with Putin lasted about two hours. Afterward, the US envoys were expected to continue talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Putin’s claim that Russia controls Kostyantynivka has not been independently confirmed. The Ukrainian side has not been cited as having accepted the proposal for a humanitarian mission.

The example of Oleshky

Moscow presents the operation in Kostyantynivka as a continuation of the local humanitarian ceasefire in Oleshky. It was agreed at the end of October and enabled the evacuation of some civilians, as well as the delivery of food and other aid to the city.

In the case of Kostyantynivka, the first step mentioned is clearing the area of mines, which Putin said would take five days. The humanitarian mission could then be organized if an agreement is reached between Moscow and Kyiv.

Sources: interfax.ru, apnews.com, en.apa.az