Europe adopts common security principles in Dublin

European leaders adopted a joint declaration on the key principles of security on the continent and called for Europe to speak with one voice in future peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. The document was signed at the meeting of the European Political Community in Dublin, attended by more than 40 heads of state and government.

President of the European Council António Costa rejected claims that European leaders were divided over who should represent Europe in any potential future negotiations. He said that the European Union, NATO and European countries were taking part in the diplomatic efforts “as a team”, together with Ukraine. According to him, the main priorities are a ceasefire, the restoration of shipping in the Black Sea and the creation of conditions for a peace agreement.

40 countries reaffirm European security principles

The declaration adopted in Dublin reaffirms support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders. The principles set out in the document include the sovereign equality of states, the inviolability of borders, the renunciation of the threat or use of force, and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

The document also states that the path to peace in Ukraine must be determined with Ukraine’s participation, and that all issues affecting European security must be resolved with the participation of Europeans. The declaration also emphasises strengthening defence capabilities, resilience against cyberattacks and hybrid actions, the protection of critical infrastructure and the security of supplies.

Meloni: There are too many formats for Ukraine

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reiterated her criticism of the numerous diplomatic formats related to the war in Ukraine. “The fact that Italy may or may not participate in a particular format does not change the assessment that there are simply too many formats on this issue,” she said in Dublin.

Meloni said she had no objections to António Costa serving as a possible European negotiator. However, she pointed out that a solution must also be found for the representation of non-EU countries, such as the United Kingdom and Norway.

London seeks a new agreement with the EU

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said he was seeking a good and mutually beneficial agreement with the European Union. He attended the meeting of the European Political Community for the first time as prime minister, while London is preparing closer cooperation with Brussels following Brexit.

The next summit between the United Kingdom and the EU will take place on 20 November in Brussels. Before that, the leaders of the EU’s 27 member states will discuss Ukraine and European security at an informal meeting on 13 November.

Rutte: It is too early to talk about peace being close

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte told Agence France-Presse that it was “very difficult to say” whether the prospect of peace in Ukraine had moved closer after several days of intensive diplomatic talks.

US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, after which they were due to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Dublin. Rutte declined to disclose details of the talks, but said that the United States, Europe and Ukraine were “on the same page” on the key issues.

Sources: apnews.com, afp.com, ansa.it