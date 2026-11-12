Mirra Andreeva thrashes Sabalenka to reach the semifinals

Mirra Andreeva reached the semifinals of the WTA Finals after defeating Aryna Sabalenka 6–4, 6–0 in Indian Wells, California. The Russian won her second group-stage match and finished as the group winner.

Sabalenka made the stronger start and took a 4–1 lead in the first set. Andreeva then won 11 consecutive games to close out the match in 62 minutes. She won 20 of the next 23 points after falling behind early in the contest, and did not concede a single game to her opponent in the second set.

“I feel like I could have played two more matches. I’m so energised and full of energy,” Andreeva said after the match.

It was Andreeva’s second emphatic victory at the tournament. In her opening match, she defeated Elina Svitolina 6–0, 6–0. The third-seeded player dropped a total of just four games in her two matches and secured her place among the final four competitors.

Sabalenka will play for second place

Aryna Sabalenka still has a chance to advance. In the opening round of the group stage, she defeated Karolina Muchova, and she will face Svitolina on Friday for the second semifinal spot. The Ukrainian kept her hopes alive with a comeback against Muchova.

Sabalenka and Andreeva met for the first time since the final of the Indian Wells tournament in March 2025, when the Russian won in three sets. In 2026, Andreeva won her first Grand Slam title at Roland Garros and entered the world rankings’ top three for the first time.

The WTA Finals in Indian Wells continues through November 15. The semifinals are scheduled for Saturday, while the women’s final will be played on Sunday.