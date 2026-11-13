Peace Council calls for immediate plan for Gaza

The Peace Council called for the peace plan for Gaza proposed by US President Donald Trump to be implemented “immediately and without further delay.” The statement came after an Israeli airstrike on Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, which, according to Palestinian health officials, killed six people and injured at least 27 others.

The strike hit the second floor of the Al Yassin building in the medical complex. According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, the victims included a surgeon, patients and their companions, while the same source said that a 13-year-old boy was also killed. The hospital administration reported severe damage to the surgical wards and intensive care unit.

Different versions of the strike

The Israeli army said that the target of the operation was Mohammad Abu Ismail, described as the commander of Hamas’ Khan Younis Brigade. The military claimed that he and other fighters had been hiding in the hospital complex and that the facility had been used as a command center. The Israeli side did not present public evidence to support these claims.

Hamas rejects the accusations and says that the hospital was not used for military operations. The organization accused the Peace Council of repeating the Israeli version and failing to directly condemn the strike on a medical facility.

The Peace Council did not specifically condemn Israel in its statement. It said that it “condemns the deaths of all civilians” and described the continued use of hospitals and vital civilian infrastructure for military purposes as unacceptable. The organization said that under the current approach, “innocent residents of Gaza continue to pay the price.”

Call for authority and safe medical facilities

The Council said it had developed a strategic framework intended to enable residents of Gaza to live safely and receive basic medical care in protected and demilitarized facilities. The organization called on all parties to fulfill their commitments and provide the necessary authority and operational space for the framework’s implementation.

“All parties must provide the Peace Council with the necessary authority and operational space to implement this framework without further obstacles or delay,” the statement said.

The UN said it was “deeply alarmed” by the strike on the hospital, in which six people were killed and 27 were injured. The organization’s deputy spokesperson, Farhan Haq, said that continuing violence and the intensification of military operations were deepening humanitarian suffering and threatening the fragile ceasefire.

The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect on October 10, 2025, but Israeli strikes and other incidents continue to be reported afterward. Following the attack on the hospital, it remains unclear whether the Peace Council’s appeal will lead to concrete measures to protect medical facilities and resume the full implementation of the plan for Gaza.

Sources: aa.com.tr, apnews.com