Blast destroys investigative journalist’s home in Panama

An explosion and fire damaged the home of Panamanian investigative journalist Rolando Rodríguez in the early hours of November 14. The attack took place in the Brisas del Golf neighborhood, in the San Miguelito area near Panama City. No injuries have been reported.

According to La Prensa, where Rodríguez is deputy editor-in-chief, a car stopped outside the residence at around 2:30 a.m. A person got out and threw an object at the house. An explosion and fire followed. Two vehicles parked in the garage were destroyed, while the fire damaged part of the residence and the roof.

The journalist’s wife was at home during the attack and managed to escape unharmed. Rodríguez was not in Panama City. Speaking to reporters, he said the incident occurred at approximately 2:20 a.m., which differs by several minutes from the time reported by La Prensa.

Prosecutors investigate possible arson

Panamanian prosecutors are investigating the case as possible arson, the Associated Press reported. They said the investigation could be expanded if evidence of other crimes is uncovered. The National Police and prosecutors are working together to gather evidence.

At present, neither a perpetrator nor a motive has been publicly established. La Prensa reported that Rodríguez had been preparing an investigation related to former officials from the administration of President José Raúl Mulino and a government contractor. There is no official confirmation that the publication was the reason for the attack.

Mulino: Panama does not accept such actions

President José Raúl Mulino condemned the attack and said that the National Police and prosecutors were investigating the case. “Panama does not accept such actions under any circumstances,” the head of state said. He contacted La Prensa director Jorge Molina to express solidarity with the journalist and his family.

“This was an attack on my life and the life of my family, but I must say that it changes the rules of the game in Panama, because now we are all potentially exposed to something like this,” Rodríguez said.

The National College of Journalists and other journalism organizations called for a thorough and transparent investigation. Jorge Molina described what happened as an act of terrorism, but investigators have not adopted this characterization as an official legal designation.

Rodríguez said the attack could affect not only him and his family, but also the conditions under which journalists work in the country. The investigation is ongoing.

Sources: apnews.com, corprensa-la-prensa-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com, balboa.news