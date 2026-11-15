Woman killed in shelling in occupied Luhansk region

An elderly woman was killed in a drone strike on a residential building in the city of Lysychansk, in the Russian-occupied part of the Luhansk region. Leonid Pasechnik, head of the Russian-installed regional authorities, reported this, as quoted by TASS.

According to him, the woman's body was pulled from beneath the rubble of the building. One man was rescued and received medical treatment in hospital. Pasechnik wrote that „one man was rescued and is receiving medical treatment in hospital“.

Russian authorities also reported a large-scale attack involving unmanned aerial vehicles. According to TASS calculations based on data from Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, Russian air defenses destroyed 60 drones heading toward the Russian capital over the past 24 hours.

Russia's Ministry of Defense said that between 8:00 and 20:00 Moscow time, a total of 230 drones had been shot down over Russian territory, the occupied Crimean Peninsula and the waters of the Black Sea. In the Belgorod region, one man was wounded by debris from an unmanned aerial vehicle, the regional operational headquarters reported.

Power supply restored in Zaporizhzhia region

Electricity supply in the Zaporizhzhia region was restored following a Russian attack on an energy facility. The power outage also affected the neighboring Dnipropetrovsk region.

The restoration of the power supply was reported by Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, as quoted by Ukrinform. The information about the woman killed and the man rescued in Lysychansk was presented by the Russian-installed authorities and has not been independently verified.

Sources: bta.bg