Israeli archaeologists have discovered the tomb of King Herod. He was the legendary builder of ancient Jerusalem. The tomb itself is located on a hilltop south of the city.

Снимка: Архив The tomb is located at a site called Herodion. It is a hilltop in the Judean Desert, clearly visible from the southern part of Jerusalem.

Herod built a palace complex on the hill and researchers discovered his tomb there, according to a university statement. The discovery was made at the Herodion site by archaeologist Ehud Netzer of the Hebrew University. Prof. Netzer has been working at the site since 1972. It has long been assumed that Herod was buried at the Herodium, but decades of excavations at the site have not yielded sufficient evidence.

Herod became ruler under Roman rule. The wall he built around the old city of Jerusalem during the Second Temple period still stands today. He also undertook major construction projects in Caesarea, Jericho, and the fortified city of Masada. King Herod died in 4 BC. Historian Josephus described his tomb and the funeral procession that followed his death.