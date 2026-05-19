Moscow accuses IAEA of double standards on nuclear security issues

The Russian Foreign Ministry has accused the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of an inconsistent approach to attacks on nuclear infrastructure and called for concrete action against growing threats to nuclear security. This was stated by the spokeswoman of the department Maria Zakharova, quoted by TASS, reports News.bg.

“Threats to nuclear security continue to multiply rapidly around the world“, Zakharova said in a statement published on Tuesday.

She listed as examples “the Kiev regime's increasingly serious attacks on Russian nuclear infrastructure“, including the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the city of Energodar, as well as the US-Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities under IAEA guarantees.

Zakharova also recalled the drone attack on May 17, in which an electric generator outside the inner perimeter of the “Baraka“ nuclear power plant was set on fire in the United Arab Emirates.

“We strongly condemn the reckless and illegal actions of those who deliberately escalate the situation and risk undermining regional and global security“, said the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson.“

According to Moscow, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi reacted immediately to the incident in the UAE, but did not show the same concern after the downing of a Ukrainian drone near the first power unit of the Zaporizhzhia NPP on May 16.

Russia also claims that the agency has not issued sufficiently clear warnings to the countries that, according to Moscow, are contributing to the escalation around Iran.

“Today, what is expected from the IAEA leadership is not verbal exercises and political correctness, but clear assessments and concrete steps to prevent threats to nuclear safety and security“, concluded Zakharova.