Russia's permanent representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzia said that Moscow has information according to which Ukraine plans to use Latvia and other Baltic states to launch military drones. He warned that their membership in NATO will not protect them from a Russian retaliatory strike, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

„According to new data from Russian intelligence services, Kiev does not intend to limit itself to using air corridors provided by the Baltic states. "They are also planning to launch drones from the territory of these countries," Nebenzia said, quoted by TASS.

During a UN Security Council meeting on the war in Ukraine, the Russian diplomat accused Kiev of already deploying drone operators in Latvia.

Latvia's permanent representative to the UN, Sanita Pavluta-Deslandes, immediately rejected the accusations, describing them as "pure fabrication."

US Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Tammy Bruce, said that the United Nations was not the place to threaten Security Council member states and stressed that Washington remained firmly committed to its obligations to NATO.