May 8, 1945 Germany capitulated

On May 8, 1945, at 11:16 p.m. in the city turned into ruins under the spotlights of the Allied media, the Chief of the General Staff of the Wehrmacht, Field Marshal Keitel, who entered the hall with a marshal's baton and a monocle over his eye, signed the German surrender in the building of the military engineering school in the Berlin suburb of Karlshorst. On the Allied side, Marshal Zhukov, British Air Marshal Tedder, American General Spaatz and French General Latre de Tassini signed their names.

Here Field Marshal Keitel, who had been demonstrating Prussian self-control up to that point, could not stand it: "What, and the French too?!" That was all that was missing!", he indignantly exclaimed. And not without reason, considering the ignominious capitulation of France in 1940 and the collaboration of the Pétain regime with Hitler.

First point of the signed by them

“ACT OF MILITARY CAPITULATION”

“We the undersigned, acting on behalf of the German High Command, agree to the unconditional surrender of all our armed forces on land, at sea and in the air, and also all forces currently under German command, we place under the command of the Supreme High Command of the Red Army and simultaneously of the Supreme Command of the Allied Expeditionary Forces”.