On September 18, 1976, Mao Zedong was buried in China. He is the leader who laid the foundations of modern China.

He led the Chinese revolution and then the whole country, being the head of the Communist Party since its founding in 1949. Along with Lenin and Stalin, Mao is one of the most significant figures of the communist system of the last century.



Born before 1893 in China, Mao took part in the nationalist movements of 1910 against the monarchy. The demands of the nationalists were against the ineffective actions of the imperial government. Mao gradually lost confidence in the leaders of the nationalist movements. He decides that in order to free his country from the domination of the West, society must be revolutionized.



In 1921, he became one of the founders of the Chinese Communist Party. The first years are extremely difficult for him, he has to escape from the arrests of the rulers. Not only that, but within the Communist Party itself there are differences about how the revolution should be conducted – some communists believed that the Bolsheviks should be copied in Russia, and Mao and his supporters believed that the peasants, not the workers, should lead the way.



In 1935, Mao took control of the entire Communist Party. Despite being on the brink of annihilation, the communists managed to survive and in the 1930s, as well as throughout the Second World War, the struggles continued. They eventually succeeded in winning in 1949, and this marked the beginning of the People's Republic of China.



Mao makes a request that he will fight against the West. He entered the Korean War with this attitude, which lasted several years and ended in an armistice. Gradually, however, Mao withdrew from an active political role, but returned in the 1960s to lead the "Cultural Revolution".



The revolution is expressed in preserving the true communist spirit in the country. In addition, verbal attacks against both the USA and the USSR are intensifying. During this period, however, the People's Republic of China became closer to the Americans. The reason for this is that the Soviets were seen as a greater threat. The events culminated when, in 1972, President Nixon arrived on a visit to China.



Nixon's visit turned out to be one of the last high points in Mao's politics. He gradually stopped making public appearances shortly before reaching the age of 80. Mao Zedong died in 1976 as chairman of the Chinese Communist Party.