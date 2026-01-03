Ten young doctors begin specialization at MHAT-Dobrich

Amid the protests for better pay for young doctors, an ordinary state hospital is attracting more and more scarce personnel from different parts of the country. 52 residents in 20 different specialties work in Dobrich. During this autumn admission campaign alone, the medical institution admitted 10 young doctors from 9 medical fields, Nova TV reports.

Zhenya Hinkova lives in Varna, where she graduated from medicine. She worked for some time in the Emergency Department in the seaside capital, but for 2 years she has been traveling to Dobrich daily.

„Yes, the hospital is smaller, it is clear that the opportunities for development are not great, but what we learn is extremely important because the patient flow is very large. All of our residents work both in the Emergency Department and in our respective departments, which broadens our horizons even further,” said the endocrinologist.

“The team I work with is incredible. We support each other a lot”, adds Dr. Desislava Asenova.

“The difference with big cities is that the practice here is more accessible to young people”, says Delyan Delchev, who has already worked in Sofia.

”In the capital, it is a bit difficult to get to the more practical things, but here they allow me to actually go in and assist in operations, which is of great importance, because otherwise I would not be able to gain this experience”, he said.

In addition to the support they receive in all departments, the base and equipment also have an impact on the motivation of young people.

”We have done more than one or two projects in which we created the working conditions so that they feel comfortable in their workplace”, says the executive director of Dobrich Hospital Georgi Zhelyazkov.