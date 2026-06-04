In a week: Four new measles cases in Montana

Four measles cases have been registered in Montana for the last week of May. Three of them are awaiting confirmation from the National Reference Laboratory in Sofia.

One has been proven. This is a 10-month-old baby who has not reached the age for the first measles vaccine, announced Iva Ivanova, director of the "Infectious Diseases Surveillance" department at the Regional Health Inspectorate in Montana:

"The same child was in contact with another child - an infant, with an already confirmed case of measles."

Since the beginning of the year, 15 measles cases have been registered in Montana district, 10 of which have been laboratory confirmed. Mainly those who fell ill in the municipalities of Lom and Brusartsi.

"Measles is a highly contagious disease that can lead to serious complications, especially in infants. We appeal again to parents - let them check the immunization status of their children, let them visit their GPs and immunize their children", said Iva Ivanova.