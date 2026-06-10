Oncology: Immune support for cancer patients

Modern oncology increasingly pays attention not only to the treatment of the disease, but also to supporting the body during therapy.

Scientific studies show that the state of the immune system is of key importance for recovery processes and for maintaining the good general condition of the patient.



Vitaceptin was developed based on clinical data aimed at supporting important components of cellular immunity, including T-lymphocytes and dendritic cells – main participants in the body's immune response. T-lymphocytes and dendritic cells play an essential role in recognizing altered cells and activating natural defense mechanisms.

Clinical observations on Vitaceptin show a beneficial effect on parameters related to immune activity and the body's ability to maintain its natural balance.

Chemotherapy and radiotherapy are often accompanied by physical exertion and changes in the patient's general condition. During these periods, the body has an increased need for support.

Data shows that Vitaceptin can contribute to maintaining good blood counts, support recovery processes and help maintain vitality during therapy.

Thanks to its mechanism of action and focus on cellular immunity, Vitaceptin stands out as a modern solution for patients seeking additional support during treatment and recovery.

More and more specialists consider immune support as an important element of comprehensive care for the oncological patient, and Vitaceptin was created precisely for this purpose - to support the body in moments when it needs strength and resilience the most.



The product is available throughout the pharmacy network in Bulgaria.