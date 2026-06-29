For the first time in our country: A butterfly child was operated on in Pirogov

For the first time in Bulgaria, a child with epidermolysis bullosa („butterfly child“) was operated on at the University Emergency Hospital „Pirogov“, the medical institution announced.

The surgical intervention on both of his hands was jointly carried out by a team from the Clinic for Burns and Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Pirogov and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Paige Fox from Stanford (Stanford Medicine, USA) in partnership with EB DEBRA Bulgaria – patient organization for epidermolysis bullosa.

The goal of the operation is to improve the functional outcome and the patient's quality of life many times over. At the moment, the boy has already been discharged and is recovering in a family environment. He is undergoing rehabilitation, informs from “Pirogov“.

The operation was part of a specialized seminar, exchange of experience and professional discussions, which took place for two days at the UMBALSM “N. I. Pirogov“. The intervention was broadcast live and was observed in real time by the attending specialists, informs from the medical institution.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Paige Fox is a plastic and reconstructive surgeon with many years of experience in complex reconstructive surgeries of soft tissues and peripheral nerves, the message states.

Epidermolysis bullosa is a rare hereditary disease in which the skin and The mucous membranes are extremely fragile and painful blisters and sores easily form, which is why affected children are often called "butterfly children". In more severe forms, this leads to deformities of the hands and feet, finger fusion (pseudosyndactyly) and significant disability. In this context, highly specialized surgical and reconstructive care, based on modern approaches and a multidisciplinary team, is key to preserving function and the greatest possible autonomy of patients, notes "Pirogov".

The "N. I. Pirogov" Institute for Emergency Medical Care was established in December 1951 and to this day is one of the largest hospitals in Bulgaria and a leader in the field of emergency and disaster medicine, according to the hospital's website.