A healthy snack can ruin your teeth

Yogurt is not automatically bad for your teeth, but some varieties of it can increase the risk of cavities. The most important difference is between natural milk without added sugar and flavored or fruit products, which often have additional sugars.

The bacteria in dental plaque use sugars as a source of energy and produce acids. They lower the pH in the mouth and gradually weaken the enamel. The American Dental Association defines tooth decay as a process that is related to sugars and acids produced by bacteria.

Not all yogurt carries the same risk

Yogurt is acidic in nature and usually has a pH of around 4. However, this does not mean that it destroys enamel in the same way as soft drinks or fruit juices. According to the American Dental Association, the calcium in the product has a buffering effect, and some studies have even linked milk and yogurt consumption to a lower incidence of erosive wear.

“Frequent consumption of acidic foods and drinks is associated with an increased risk of erosive wear of teeth“, states the American Dental Association. At the same time, the organization specifies that unsweetened dairy products may have a protective effect due to their calcium and phosphate content.

Added sugar is the main problem

Flavored and fruit milks may contain sugar, syrups or fruit concentrates. With frequent consumption, especially between main meals, this increases the time during which bacteria in the mouth produce acids. The risk depends not only on the amount, but also on the frequency of intake.

Therefore, dental specialists recommend choosing natural or Greek yogurt without added sugar. Fruit can be added to it at home, making the amount of sweeteners easier to control.

How to reduce contact with acids

After consuming acidic foods and drinks, the mouth can be rinsed with water. Sugar-free chewing gum, including those with xylitol, stimulates saliva production and helps naturally neutralize acids. It is not a substitute for brushing your teeth and regular dental care.

The American Dental Association recommends not brushing your teeth immediately after consuming acidic foods or drinks, as this can temporarily soften the enamel. The usual advice is to wait about 30 minutes and rinse your mouth with water during this time.

Therefore, the problem is not with the yogurt itself, but mainly with the added sugar and frequent consumption of sweetened products. Natural, sugar-free yogurt remains a different nutritional choice than desserts and sweetened dairy products.

Sources: Yahoo