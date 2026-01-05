Here it is: The new Mitsubishi Pajero 2026 was shown for the first time in official teasers (VIDEO)

The legend returns, and the air around Mitsubishi is suddenly saturated with the smell of Dakar dust and high-octane nostalgia. The Japanese brand has released a short but electrifying video dedicated to the glorious heritage of Ralliart, which ends with a shot capable of making the heart of any off-road enthusiast beat faster. Although the name is not pronounced directly, the silhouette in the twilight leaves no room for doubt – the king of rough terrain, Pajero, is preparing for its great resurrection.

The video is a masterfully built emotional bridge between the past and the future. Shots alternate between epic victories in the World Rally Championship and the merciless sands of Africa, culminating in the Triton's triumph in the Asian Cross-Country Rally in 2025. And just then, from the shadows, it appears - massive, angular and distinctly brutal. The new SUV demonstrates muscular shapes, vertical LED lights and a tall silhouette that screams "frame construction", and not just another urban crossover for the mall.

Although the Japanese are keeping quiet about whether this is the successor to the full-size flagship or the next generation of the Pajero Sport, the technical puzzle is starting to come together. The machine is expected to step on the proven and sturdy chassis of the new L200 pickup. Under the sculptural hood, the 2.4-liter turbodiesel with 204 horsepower, combined with an eight-speed automatic, will most likely rumble. And for those who don't recognize roads, the Super Select 4WD system with all its locks and slow gears will be a faithful ally in the mud.

The symbolism here is enormous. The original Pajero, also known as Montero and Shogun, forged its reputation for four decades and recorded a record 12 victories in the Dakar Rally. The appearance of the new silhouette immediately after the archive footage of the combat prototypes is a clear message: Mitsubishi is returning to its roots and is ready to dictate the rules again where the asphalt ends.

All eyes are now on the Tokyo Motor Show. The moment for this teaser was not chosen by chance and it is very likely that it is there that we will see the full brilliance of the new generation. Whether Pajero will regain the title of invincible master of off-road, we will soon find out, but one thing is certain - the Ralliart spirit is alive and more hungry for adventure than ever. See the video itself.

>