We tested the Chinese candidate for the "premium brand killer (see how much it costs in our country)

Omoda 9 enters the Bulgarian market with the ambition to be a “premium brand killer“, offering the size and luxury of German flagships at the price of mass family SUV models. The positioning of this model, however, is specific, as it competes on three fronts – against the established D-SUV mass leaders, against the German premium trio, as well as against the emerging new Chinese players.

In the camp of European and Asian traditionalists, the direct competitors in terms of dimensions and practicality are the Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tayron. Although the Omoda 9 is slightly longer than the Czech car, it offers similar interior space and a trunk volume of 660 liters. Here, although with slightly more modest dimensions, the Kia Sportage and Toyota RAV4 are also included, which dominate the market, but are inferior to Omoda in terms of raw power, since the Chinese model in its SHS (Super Hybrid System) version, which we tested, has over 500 hp and four-wheel drive.

Thus, in terms of technology and luxury, Chery Group (the brand's owner) is directing the Omoda 9 directly to the premium segment, where its main rivals are the BMW X3, Audi Q5, Mercedes-Benz GLC and Volvo XC60. Although the interior materials and software of the Omoda still do not reach the refinement of the Germans, the model wins with an extremely rich standard equipment - from the perfect SONY audio system and 540-degree cameras to the electromagnetic suspension, which is rare in this price class.

But we should not ignore the competition from the East. On the Bulgarian market and in the region, the Omoda 9 will face the BYD Sealion 6, which offers similar hybrid technology, as well as the Geely Starray already on sale in our country. The internal corporate struggle is also present in the face of Jaecoo, which shares the same platform, but is aimed at a more conservative audience looking for a classic off-road look, while the “nine“ is betting on a futuristic design in the style of the Cadillac Lyriq.

The price positioning in Bulgaria - just under 50,000 euros for the top Exclusive version - places the car in a unique niche: it is more expensive than budget alternatives, but is tens of thousands of leva more affordable than an equivalently equipped BMW or Range Rover Velar, for example. This makes it a logical choice for users who are ready to ignore the emblem in exchange for top power and an “all-inclusive” technology package. But what actually lies beneath this interesting vision, we tell you now, after we have traveled over 1,000 kilometers with the new Omoda 9.

Exterior

When you first stand in front of the Omoda 9 SHS, it feels like you're meeting a concept car that has somehow managed to escape the auto show podium and hit the streets. This flagship of the Chery Group isn't just trying to enter the A-team of luxury SUVs - it's entering it, promising a technological feast and dynamics that make traditional premium players look a little conservative.

Visually, the Omoda 9 is a real eye-catcher. The front is dominated by a frameless "diamond" grille that flows into the body, giving the car an almost conceptual look. Slim LED lights and daytime running lights in the shape of the Greek letter "Π" (pi) create a light signature that you can't mistake in the rearview mirror. The profile is athletic, with “floating“ roof and retractable door handles, which not only look chic, but also help achieve the impressive drag coefficient of 0.308. The rear ends with a massive light strip, emphasizing the serious dimensions of the car – a full 4.77 meters in length, which give it a solid presence on the road.

Interior

Entering the cabin, we are greeted by an atmosphere that is more reminiscent of first class on an airplane than of an average family crossover. The eyes are immediately drawn to the dual 12.3-inch curved panel that unites the dashboard and multimedia into one.

The materials are surprisingly high quality – there is soft eco-leather, fine decorations and zero signs of cheap plastic everywhere. The seats don't just hold the body, they pamper it with massage, heating and ventilation functions, and the SONY audio system with 14 speakers turns the cabin into a real concert hall. The rear seats also offer very good comfort, and the 660-liter trunk is ready to swallow everything – from the weekly market to the equipment for a ski vacation.

Engine and driving characteristics

Under the hood of the Omoda 9 SHS lies the true technological core of Chery. The Super Hybrid System (SHS) is an engineering gem that relies on a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with direct injection and a high thermal coefficient, operating on the Miller cycle. It is coupled with three electric motors (two on the front axle and one on the rear), powered by a massive 34.5 kWh LFP battery for PHEV standards. The total system power reaches an impressive 450 and torque of 700 Nm. The transmission is a three-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (3DHT), which allows the car to operate in parallel mode even at low speeds, providing smoothness that is beyond the power of standard hybrids.

During the test, what struck us was the ease with which these two tons are “launched” forward. The acceleration of 4.9 seconds to 100 km/h is not just a dry number – it feels like a continuous wave of thrust that does not subside even at highway speeds. It is impressive how the software manages the flows of energy; switching between pure electric mode (with a range of up to 90-100 real km) and hybrid mode is practically imperceptible to the ear and senses. The consumption is also impressive, and we must note that a fully charged Omoda 9 can travel over 1000 kilometers, and during our test, the on-board computer reported a combined consumption of 5.6 liters per 100 kilometers, which is a pretty good indicator for a car with these dimensions.

Technically speaking, the Omoda 9 uses a electromagnetic suspension (CDC) that scans the road hundreds of times per second. In practice, this means that in “Comfort“ mode the car literally floats over bumps, reminiscent of the French limousines of the past. However, our opinion is that the true character of the car is revealed in “Normal“ mode - there the balance between filtering potholes and controlling the body is best. In a bend you feel the weight of the battery in the floor, but the 4x4 drive and the lightning-fast response of the rear electric motor help the “nine“ to stand relatively stable, without showing unnecessary nervousness.

Pros, cons and prices

The Omoda 9 SHS is a bold application that proves that luxury is no longer the exclusive right of German brands. The pros are obvious: phenomenal power, huge electric mileage and equipment that other brands charge the price of a small city car for. As disadvantages, we can point out the slightly “synthetic“ feeling in the steering and the imperfect software menus for European roads, which require getting used to, and some of them frankly do not work perfectly.

Despite the shiny facade and impressive power, the Omoda 9 is not immune to some “childhood diseases“, typical of ambitious new players on the market. As an example, we will also say that the many safety systems (ADAS) often startle the driver with unnecessary sound signals and nervous steering wheel adjustments, and the infotainment system software sometimes exhibits latency and requires too much “clicking” in the submenus for basic functions.

Dynamically speaking, while the power is abundant, the feedback from the steering wheel remains somewhat artificial and “rubbery“, which in combination with the noticeably soft suspension leads to a noticeable tilt of the body during sharper turns. We also have slight criticism of the brakes for their “digital” feel – the transition between regenerative and mechanical braking is abrupt, which makes smooth braking in urban conditions a real challenge for the right foot. Finally, practicality suffers slightly from the high boot floor (due to the batteries), but despite these shortcomings, we can say without hesitation that this is the best premium Chinese car we have driven. Of the Chinese premium offerings in our country, only the Lynk&Co 08 can compete with it.

In Bulgaria, the Omoda 9 SHS model is available at a price of 49,590 euros, and for this money you get a car that offers a 7-year or 1,000,000-kilometer warranty and a package of technologies that the competition offers for twice as much. If you can swallow the fact that the brand is new and Chinese, the Omoda 9 is perhaps one of the most rational ways to own 530 horses and premium luxury today.