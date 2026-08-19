An RM Sotheby's auction rewrote the history books of the automotive world after an iconic McLaren F1 GTR went under the hammer for an astronomical $34.7 million (around €31.5 million) including fees. The staggering sum made the car not only the most expensive example of the legendary F1 model ever sold at public auction, but also the most valuable British vehicle to change hands in this way.

The sold example, known to collectors as chassis 10R, has a unique story that explains its high value. Built in 1996 as one of only nine track-spec examples built for that season, it initially served as the Woking-based brand's factory test car. The machine recorded 12 hours of testing ahead of the "24 Hours of Le Mans", although it never started in the race itself.

The car owes its widespread popularity mainly to its long-time owner - Pink Floyd drummer and avid car collector Nick Mason. The musician acquired the track weapon directly from McLaren, after which it underwent a meticulous homologation procedure for use on public roads, carried out by the specialists at Lanzante. In Mason's garage, the supercar coexisted with icons of the rank of Bugatti Type 35, Porsche 962 and Ferrari 250 GTO.

Over the years, the specimen experienced two serious accidents, which, however, failed to darken its investment value. The first incident occurred in 2009, when a journalist lost control of the powerful machine and went into a wheat field. The second collision was registered in 2017 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed with Nick Mason himself behind the wheel. In both cases, the car was fully restored to its original shiny condition.

The specific red and yellow pop-art livery, the status of a factory prototype and the kinship with the rock legend made chassis 10R the absolute star of the auction. The achieved result clearly shows that for cars of this caliber, authentic history and participation in legendary events are far more important to collectors than the perfect lack of service interventions.