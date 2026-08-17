Left-handed people were better drivers

Scientists have found that left-handed people are better drivers, basing their claims on the specificity of the brain's work in people who use their left hand mainly. It is this feature that provides a tangible advantage behind the wheel and in situations requiring quick reactions. The main reason lies in the faster exchange of information between the two cerebral hemispheres, which allows simultaneous processing of multiple external stimuli.

Unlike right-handed people, in whom the left hemisphere is clearly dominant for logical thinking and speech, in left-handed people the distribution of functions is significantly more flexible and symmetrical. Speech centers and spatial perception can be controlled jointly by both sides of the brain, which increases the speed of reaction to complex tasks.

This neurological feature proves to be key when driving in heavy city traffic, piloting sports cars or playing fast-paced computer games - all activities that require instant analysis of a large volume of data. An additional advantage of this high brain plasticity is better recovery in the event of a stroke, since healthy areas in the other hemisphere can more easily take over the functions of the affected centers.