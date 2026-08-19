Unnecessary extras in the car

Modern cars abound with high-tech options, but most of them increase the final price without really bringing much benefit in everyday life. An analysis of the equipment in new models shows that some systems even create additional discomfort or accelerate the wear of key components.

Among the most criticized technologies is the "Start-Stop" system. In real conditions, it saves only between two and three percent of fuel, but at the same time subjects the starter, battery and ignition system to constant thermal and mechanical stress.

Another option with a high percentage of dissatisfaction are the paddles for manual gear changes from the steering wheel, when combined with a continuously variable transmission (CVT). In this type of gearbox, gear simulation is completely artificial and does not bring any sporting sensations.

The multimedia gesture control functions are also impractical, as they often react to random hand movements in the cabin. The entirely touch-sensitive buttons on the dashboard and center console also attract serious criticism, since the lack of physical feedback forces the driver to take his eyes off the road to adjust basic functions.

At the same time, there are assistants whose investment is fully justified. Automatic emergency braking systems, blind spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control directly prevent road accidents. Rear-view cameras and parking sensors significantly facilitate maneuvering in urban environments.

For the climatic conditions of the Old Continent, winter packages continue to be of absolute value – heated seats, steering wheel and windshield, as well as automatic air conditioning and four-wheel drive.

The final recommendation to new car buyers is to carefully analyze their real daily needs before choosing the highest equipment levels to avoid overpricing due to marketing gimmicks.