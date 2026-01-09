The most reliable car brands have been announced

In the world of cars, where marketing promises often sound too good to be true, the Consumer Reports ranking remains one of the few objective benchmarks for quality. The fresh 2025 report is now a fact, ranking manufacturers according to ironclad criteria: real-world road tests, uncompromising safety ratings and, most importantly, candid feedback from thousands of owners.

At the top of the food chain, with an enviable score of 82 points, Subaru settled

The Japanese brand managed to get ahead of the competition, relying on proven components and a conservative approach to innovation, which clearly pays off. According to experts, the secret to success here lies in perseverance – While others experiment with unproven technologies, Subaru has refined its safety and drive systems to perfection.

The German giant BMW shares first place in points, but ranks immediately behind the leader, dominating the premium segment categorically. The Bavarians managed to disprove the myth that complex European machines are more fragile, demonstrating a service life that leaves other manufacturers from the Old Continent far behind. Immediately after them, in an honorable third place, Porsche climbs, proving that sportsmanship and luxury can go hand in hand with high reliability.

The ten most stable players are completed by the usual suspects from Asia and America. Honda and Toyota continue to be the benchmark for road safety, closely followed by the luxury division Lexus and the American Lincoln. Koreans Kia and Hyundai are solidifying their positions as serious contenders for the title of “strongest mass-produced car“, while Acura and Tesla close the elite list. It seems that the battle for buyers' trust is no longer won with horsepower and screens alone, but with the promise that your car will not fail you at the most inopportune moment.