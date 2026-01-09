Terror for BMW Neue Klasse: Volvo details EX60 - the marathon runner who wants to change the rules of electric cars

The Swedish technological power is preparing for a new large-scale breakthrough that will leave the anxiety about the range of electric cars a thing of the past. In just a few days, on January 21, the world will officially see the new Volvo EX60 - the model that is on its way to becoming the most avant-garde representative in the history of the Scandinavian brand.

Visually, the crossover does not betray the Nordic aesthetics, following in the footsteps of its larger brother EX90. Teaser images reveal the characteristic headlights “Thor“ Hammer“ and the specific light signature in the rear pillars, but the real revolution remains hidden below the surface. The Volvo EX60 is the pioneer that introduces the next-generation SPA3 platform. Here, engineering thought has reached new heights - the battery is now a structural element of the car's body itself, which in combination with light alloys drastically reduces weight and increases strength.

The results of this “diet” are impressive: the flagship with four-wheel drive will travel an astonishing 810 km on a single charge. Thanks to the 800-volt architecture, waiting at the charging station is reduced to the time for a coffee. The system supports ultra-fast charging with a power of 400 kW, which allows you to add as much as 340 km to the range in just 10 minutes.

In addition to efficiency, the Volvo EX60 will also refine the concept of safety in the digital age. Thanks to partnerships with giants such as Nvidia and Luminarc, the model will be equipped with an unprecedented semi-autonomous control system. It promises to turn driving into a more relaxed and intuitive experience, bringing us one step closer to full autonomy.

With these figures, the Volvo EX60 directly throws down the gauntlet to the previous leaders in the premium segment, questioning the dominance of models such as the Tesla Model Y and the expected new electric Mercedes-Benz GLC. While most modern SUVs in this class barely reach the 500-600 km mark, the Swedish contender is aiming for the territory of “ultra-marathoners“ like the Lucid Air.

This also applies in full force to the new wave of Bavarian models on the Neue Klasse platform (BMW iX3). With a range of 810 km, the EX60 not only competes with other electric cars – it attacks the last bastion of internal combustion cars, proving that batteries can now offer the same autonomy and freedom of travel without compromise.