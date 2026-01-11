Meet the latest Mazda (VIDEO)

The Japanese manufacturer Mazda has made a serious bid for leadership in the European electric segment, presenting its latest technological flagship at the Brussels exhibition - the CX-6e crossover. This elegant machine, which is the “spiritual successor“ to the popular CX-5, but with a completely new energy, will appear in showrooms in Europe this summer. With its 4.85 meters in length, the model is positioned at the heart of the most contested category, facing directly against the dominance of the Tesla Model Y.

The CX-6e's design is a true visual feast, relying on the concept of faceted shapes and a dynamic silhouette. The long front hood and the cabin pushed back give the crossover a sporty stance that is rarely seen in electric vehicles. However, practicality is not sacrificed for the sake of style - the car has an impressive interior space and two trunks. The rear compartment offers a volume of 468 liters, while the “frunk“ space under the hood adds another 80 liters, ideal for storing charging cables.

Enter the cabin and you'll feel like you're in a science fiction movie. Mazda has dared to do away with the traditional dashboard, replacing it with a colossal 26-inch 5K display that stretches out before the driver and passenger's eyes. All important information is projected directly onto the windshield, and for better aerodynamics and visibility, the classic mirrors have given way to high-tech cameras with crystal-clear images on two additional screens. Audiophiles will be enchanted by the premium sound system with 23 speakers, turning every trip into a concert hall on wheels.

Under the hood of the new Mazda CX-6e is a powerful 258 horsepower electric motor driving the rear wheels. Acceleration to 100 km/h takes 7.9 seconds - enough for a confident presence on the road. Thanks to the 78 kWh battery, the range reaches an enviable 484 km on the WLTP cycle. One of the biggest advantages, however, is the charging speed: at a powerful station (up to 195 kW), you will need only 24 minutes to fill the battery from 10% to 80%, making long journeys completely hassle-free.