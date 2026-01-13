The most interesting cars of 2026 that were presented in Brussels

Brussels has taken over from Geneva and officially established itself as the new capital of the European automotive scene. As the 102nd edition of the iconic motor show takes place in the Belgian capital, the industry is sending a clear signal: electrification is no longer the future, but the present, but the fight for accessibility is just beginning. Here are the real “showstoppers“ that caught the attention under the spotlights.

The Koreans - Kia

Kia EV2

One of the most significant world premieres came from the Kia stand with the new EV2. This compact electric SUV is the Koreans' strategic move to conquer European megacities. With a design that looks like a smaller and more athletic copy of the flagship EV9, the EV2 promises an affordable entry point into electric mobility without compromising on technological architecture. In parallel with it, the brand also demonstrated the “pumped“ GT versions of its larger brothers, proving that batteries and high adrenaline are in perfect symbiosis.

The Europeans - Opel

Opel Astra

Stellantis literally “occupied“ the exhibition with a massive presence of 62 cars, but the real star was the updated Opel Astra. The German bestseller debuted with the new “face“ of the brand – the luminous Opel Vizor, and a fully digitalized interior inspired by the Corsa GSE Vision concept. Along with it, Peugeot introduced the updated 408, which continues to blur the lines between sedan, coupe and crossover with its bold Italian style.

The Japanese - Mazda

Mazda CX-6e

The Japanese camp was also not left behind, as Mazda chose Brussels for the world debut of the CX-6e. This all-electric SUV is the Hiroshima-based company's direct response to the dominance of the Tesla Model Y, relying on a clean design and the brand's typical sense of direct connection between driver and machine. Meanwhile, Toyota celebrated its 60th anniversary in Belgium with the premiere of the ninth generation Hilux, which now includes a 48-volt hybrid system - a small but important step towards the "green" future of workhorses.

The Chinese - Leapmotor and Zeekr

Leapmotor B03X

However, it was the Chinese offensive in Europe that brought the greatest tension among traditional manufacturers. Zeekr presented the impressive 7GT station wagon, which combines luxury and brutal power, and Leapmotor showed the budget B03X - a crossover that aims straight at the heart of the mass market with a price that will probably make many European managers rethink their strategies.

Car of the Year - Mercedes

Mercedes-Benz CLA

Of course, the icing on the cake was the crowning of the “European Car of the Year 2026“. The title went to the new Mercedes-Benz CLA, which managed to overcome strong competition in the face of Dacia Bigster and Renault 4. This triumph is symbolic, as Mercedes had not won the award for 52 years – since the era of the legendary W116, which we recently talked about.

Brussels 2026 showed us that the automotive world is reshaping itself. We are no longer talking only about horsepower, but about software, sustainability and global competition that does not recognize old borders.