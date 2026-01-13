Tesla launches 'long-range budget version of Model Y for Europe

American pioneer Tesla has quietly rearranged the maps of the European market, adding to its configurators a modification that promises to put an end to “range anxiety“. The new Model Y Standard Long Range RWD does not just expand the range – it becomes the most efficient crossover in the history of the brand, combining a larger battery with a lightweight architecture. With a price of 46,990 euros for markets such as Germany and the Netherlands, this model occupies a strategic place between the budget base and the powerful all-wheel drive versions.

657 km on a single charge

The key to the success of this version is optimization. While the base model, introduced in the fall of 2025, covers modest distances by the brand's standards 454 km, the new Standard Long Range raises the bar to an impressive 657 km in the WLTP cycle. Even more striking is the energy efficiency indicator - only 12.7 kWh per 100 km. This is progress even compared to previous economical versions, which makes this crossover a real record holder in energy consumption in its segment.

Technical stability without unnecessary experiments

Tesla has not changed the winning formula in the drive. The machine relies on the familiar electric motor on the rear axle with a power of 220 kW. Although focused on economy, it is not slow - acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes exactly 7.2 seconds, and the maximum speed is electronically limited to 201 km/h. Practicality also remains unattainable for most competitors: with the rear seats folded, the luggage space reaches an impressive 2118 liters, which is a critical factor for family buyers in Europe.

Made in Berlin and deliveries start in February

All copies for the Old Continent, including the new version, are coming out of the Gigafactory in Berlin. The production lines are already running at full speed, and the first lucky ones will receive their cars as early as February 2026. An interesting detail is the pricing policy - in France the model starts at 44,990 euros, while in the UK users are still waiting for its official addition to the catalog.

Musk's strategic chess

With the launch of this modification, Tesla now offers five different versions of the Model Y in Europe. The previous champion in mileage - Premium Long Range RWD with its 622 km - is now history. The new model is classic proof of the company's strategy: simplifying the interior and extras (type “Standard“), but investing resources in what excites the buyer the most - how far they can go with one stop at the charging station.

Bitter taste

Despite the impressive numbers on paper, this decision by Tesla leaves a slightly bitter taste in the mouth of consumers, who see it as yet another attempt to optimize profits by "cutting" essential details. The positioning of the model as a "budget Long Range" is largely a marketing trick, since the price of nearly 47,000 euros remains prohibitive for the mass buyer looking for true accessibility. The lack of a second electric motor not only takes away the security of all-wheel drive in harsh winter conditions, but also deprives the car of that lightning-fast acceleration that has become the brand's emblem. In addition, the intrusive feeling of "lean" configuration in the interior and the cheaper materials used in the Standard line, contrast sharply with the claims of premium mileage, turning the car into an efficient but sterile box on wheels, devoid of emotion.