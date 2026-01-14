A Great Wall, transformed not into an ordinary G-Class, but into one by Brabus (VIDEO)

When it comes to visual metamorphoses in the automotive world, the line between inspiration and outright copying is often blurred beyond recognition. However, the latest project by the Thai studio Thairung goes a step further, transforming the well-known Chinese off-roader Tank 300 into something that would make even passers-by in Monaco look twice. Dubbed the bold name Transformer III, this tuning package is a direct reference to the brutal aesthetics of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, refracted through the prism of the iconic modifications from Bottrop.

The visual transformation is so extensive that almost nothing remains of the original lines of the Great Wall Motor. The front end has been completely transformed with a massive grille with vertical slats, which immediately brings to mind the Panamericana design, while the bulging fenders and sharp edges of the bumpers give the Tank 300 that specific, aggressive stance on the road. The round LED lights and the characteristic "backpack" with a spare tire on the tailgate complete the illusion of a German SUV, while the huge alloy wheels and solid side sills add the necessary dose of luxurious presence.

Under the hood, however, things remain in the realm of reasonable compromise, far from the V8 monsters of German tuners. The standard version relies on the proven two-liter turbocharged gasoline unit, generating 220 hp, combined with an eight-speed automatic transmission. For those looking for a little more traction, Thairung also offers a hybrid version, where electric assistance raises the system power to 300 hp.

Despite its “masquerade“ appearance, the Transformer III is no mere urban poseur. Retaining the sturdy frame and intelligent four-wheel drive system of the original Tank 300, this Thai project remains fully capable of handling rough terrain. Well, hardly anyone would dare to get those lacquered details dirty in the mud, but it's reassuring to know that under the shiny shell there's still a real off-road machine, ready to live up to its name in any challenge.