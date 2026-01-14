The new Toyota RAV4 surprises with its fuel consumption

The new sixth generation of Toyota RAV4 has thrown down the gauntlet to the competition, demonstrating enviable levels of economy that until recently seemed impossible for an SUV of such caliber. The first independent tests, conducted in Taiwan, literally “exploded“ expectations after local experts subjected the crossover's hybrid system to a thorough check. The results are more than conclusive – the Japanese bestseller does not just save fuel, it redefines the concept of efficiency in its segment.

The heart of this technological system is the 2.5-liter hybrid unit, which in the front-wheel drive version achieves an almost incredible 3.9 liters per 100 km in urban conditions. The extra-urban cycle also did not disappoint, nailing the consumption at around 4.3 liters, which makes an average of 4.2 l/100 km. These figures automatically placed the model in the highest class in terms of energy efficiency, proving that Toyota engineers have squeezed every possible drop of energy from the fuel mixture.

For fans of adventures off the asphalt, the all-wheel drive (4WD) version offers the same solid power of 239 horsepower, but with a slightly higher, although still impressive “appetite”. Here the average consumption is around 4.9 liters per 100 km, and even when driving on the highway the values hardly exceed the mark of 5.2 liters. The range also features the special Adventure and GR Sport trim levels, which focus on a more aggressive look and uncompromising grip, without drastically burdening the fuel budget.

Although Toyota is planning to launch standard gasoline versions with 2.0-liter and 2.5-liter engines for certain markets, the focus definitely remains on hybrids. With these new data, the RAV4 makes serious claims to leadership, proving that a large crossover can be both dynamic and surprisingly modest at the gas station. It remains to be seen whether European tests will confirm these “dietary” habits of the Japanese giant.