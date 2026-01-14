One of the most iconic Japanese icons of the 90s ended his life in the most absurd way possible (VIDEO)

When the legendary Toyota Supra Mk4 appears in the media headlines, it is usually about a record price at auction or another tuning project that transferred a thousand horsepower. This time, however, the news from Florida carries a bitter taste of irony. One of the most iconic Japanese icons of the 90s ended his life in the most absurd way possible - crashing into the building of his own dealership, after a spectacular collision with another Toyota.

The incident, which quickly became a hit on social networks, took place at a busy intersection in Brandon. The video footage shows the white Supra MKIV, whose market value today easily exceeds six figures, accelerating aggressively after a traffic light. The combination of cold weather, wet asphalt and the enormous power of the rear wheels proves fatal. The driver loses control, the car literally “takes off” over the dividing line and crashes head-on into an unsuspecting Toyota Corolla, before completing a pirouette into the wall of the brand's dealership.

Although the sight of the shattered front of the legendary model is a real tragedy for car enthusiasts, the most important thing is that the accident passed without casualties. It is a real miracle that at this speed and the presence of pedestrians in the area, the consequences are only material. However, for the owner of the Japanese jewel, the headaches are yet to come. The video of the dangerous driving will probably serve as a perfect excuse for insurers to refuse any compensation for the destroyed classic.

As a final touch to this automotive surrealism, a second clip has appeared. It turns out that the entire stunt was filmed by an undercover police Ford Mustang GT equipped with special cameras to track street racers. So instead of another trophy for power, this Supra has become a painful reminder that public roads are not a testing ground for proving driving skills, especially when someone who overestimates their abilities is behind the wheel. Look!

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