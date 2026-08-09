How Summer Heat Destroys Car Electronics and Tires

Summer heat is often seen simply as a test for the air conditioning and cooling system, but extreme temperatures pose far more insidious risks for modern vehicles. Prolonged exposure to direct sunlight and high temperatures on asphalt can quietly destroy key electronic modules, security systems and even the structure of car tires, putting the reliability of the machine to the test.

Under the metal hood of a modern car are dozens of microprocessors and control units - from those for ABS and ESP, to airbag modules. Most of them are designed to withstand operating limits between -40°C and +85°C. When parked in the sun, however, the underhood space can easily exceed the 100°C mark.

These heat peaks lead to expansion of materials, and their subsequent cooling causes fine microcracks in the printed circuit boards. The damage usually does not manifest itself immediately, but over time it leads to a complete lack of contact and unexpected illumination of the error control lamps on the dashboard.

No less serious is the pressure on the tires, which are the car's only connection to the road. During the hot months, the pavement often heats up to over 60 degrees, and fast driving generates additional internal friction. The combination of high thermal load and neglected low pressure turns out to be among the main causes of sudden delamination of the tread or fatal tire noise while driving.

To prevent such costly damage, it is recommended to follow a few basic habits. Seeking shade when parking and using reflective sunshades significantly reduce thermal shock in the passenger compartment. As for tires, a systematic check of their pressure remains mandatory, but it should only be carried out when the tires are completely cold to ensure accurate values and road safety.

To prevent unpleasant surprises and serious technical breakdowns on hot summer days, preventive care remains the most faithful ally of every driver. Regular diagnostics of electronic systems, timely tire checks in the cool morning hours, reasonable planning of stay in the sun and installation of a sunshade on the windshield save both unnecessary nerves and serious costs at the service station. Ultimately, a conscious attitude to the condition of the car during the hottest months is that small detail that turns a potentially risky situation into a calm and safe trip.