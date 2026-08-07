Toyota Land Cruiser for sale with a mileage of... one million kilometers

A truly record-breaking SUV is about to change hands on the Australian used car market. Gary Driscoll, a stockbroker from the Western Victoria region, has officially listed his 2009 Toyota Land Cruiser for sale. In just over 15 years of use, the Australian has averaged over 180 kilometers per day, passing through difficult rural terrain and vast distances to serve his farming customers.

Currently, the digital odometer of the legendary Japanese model from the 200 series is stuck at 999,999 kilometers. Reaching the absolute limit of one million is very close - his car has only about 300 meters left. However, the owner has consciously chosen not to go through them, leaving the honor and privilege of rolling over the symbolic mileage to the future buyer. Even the brand's local dealer admits that he is not completely sure what will happen to the digital display after crossing this threshold - whether the counter will reset or freeze permanently on its last digit.

Maintaining the machine in excellent technical condition is the result of exceptional discipline. The car has been serviced almost 100 times, with the most impressive fact being that the engine is completely original and has never undergone major repairs. The local Toyota dealer confirms that this is the vehicle with the highest mileage ever to enter their workshop, and automotive experts describe the event as an exceptional rarity in the second-hand car market.

Determining the market value of such a specimen is proving to be a real challenge for automotive analysts. Models of this series with half the mileage usually sell for between $30,000 and $35,000. Although natural wear and tear reduces the potential future resource of components, the legendary durability of the LandCruiser and the unique history behind this particular vehicle may attract collectors or enthusiasts. The online auction for the vehicle is now open and will continue for the next two weeks.