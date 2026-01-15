A unique copy of the Mercedes diesel pig is for sale

An ad of interest to fans of classic German engineering has caught our attention. A copy has appeared on the market that literally rewrites the definition of "new production". We are talking about the legendary Mercedes-Benz S-Class W140, better known in our latitudes with the respectful nickname "Pig", whose mileage has frozen at only 2000 kilometers. This find, publicized by the car enthusiast and "treasure hunter" Roma Uraco, is a real white swallow in the world of retro cars.

What makes collectors hold their breath is not only the symbolic mileage, but the unusual configuration of the limousine. Before us stands the S300 Turbodiesel modification, dressed in the extremely delicate and aristocratic color "cherry". Finding a diesel Mercedes-Benz from the 90s in such condition is tantamount to finding a needle in a haystack. Usually these machines were the workhorses of the elite, devouring hundreds of thousands of kilometers on the highways of Europe with the ease of an ocean liner.

Under the massive front hood is the three-liter turbodiesel unit with 177 hp, which fans of the brand adore for its proverbial strength and velvety ride. It should be noted that only 7,583 units of this specific diesel version were produced, which automatically launches this particular specimen into the orbit of exclusivity. While most of its brethren have long since turned millions and changed dozens of owners, this "Pig" looks as if it has just left the showroom.

The car's aesthetics are intact - the paintwork shines with the depth of expensive wine, and the interior has retained that era-specific smell of leather and high-end materials that modern plastic alternatives cannot replicate. Every button, seam and detail on the bodywork bears witness to the time when engineers, not accountants, dictated the rules at Mercedes-Benz.

In the world of automotive investment, the W140 remains the last Mohican of the “overengineering“ era. The fact that this sedan has survived three decades in a state of clinical purity makes it a moving monument to a better technological era. For connoisseurs, it is not just a means of transportation, but a time capsule that offers the rare privilege of owning a brand new legend.