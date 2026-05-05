Turbo revolution or how Toyota is preparing the most powerful RAV4 ever created

The best-selling crossover in the world surprised the competition with power that no one expected from it. Toyota is seriously considering turning its beloved RAV4 into a real asphalt predator, betting on a new, aggressive turbo engine. The chief engineer of the project, Yoshinori Futonagane, ignited the imagination of fans, hinting at the possibility of installing a 2.4-liter power unit under the hood of the model, which will change the rules of the game in this segment.

Until now, the title of the most powerful option in the range was held by the plug-in hybrid. Its combination of a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated engine and electric motors achieves a solid 329 horsepower, allowing owners to travel over 140 kilometers on electricity alone. But the Japanese do not seem to plan to stop there. If this project gets the green light, we will witness a real revolution in compact off-road vehicles of the brand.

The idea is for the RAV4 to take the “heart” of its Lexus cousins. It is a high-tech 4-cylinder engine that, in its most powerful configuration, squeezes out an impressive 340 horsepower. This will not only put it above the current hybrid top model, but also give it dynamics that have so far been reserved only for sports divisions.

Of course, in the conservative world of Toyota, nothing is left to chance. Before this “muscular” crossover reaches showrooms, marketers will be subjecting consumers to a thorough analysis of their attitudes. The question is whether the market is ready for such an aggressive RAV4, or will fans prefer to stay in the comfort zone of hybrid technologies. One thing is certain - if this beast sees the light of day, it will be the fastest and most powerful machine in the history of the model.