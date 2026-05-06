Six major mistakes that shorten the life of your battery

The battery is often an overlooked hero under the hood, until one cold morning it simply refuses to turn over. And while many blame fate or bad luck, the truth is that most batteries “die“ not from old age, but from systematic maintenance errors. Industry experts outline several critical factors that can turn even the most expensive model into useless scrap in no time.

One of the quietest energy killers is sitting in the garage for a long time. When a car is not driven for weeks, a critical loss of charge occurs, which irreversibly destroys the lead plates. But it's not just static that is a problem - poor mounting is also fatal. If the battery literally “jumps” in its socket, vibrations lead to mechanical detachment of the electrodes and breakdown of the active mass. If every driver took a minute to tighten a single nut, thousands of batteries would live twice as long.

However, winter is the real test of the owner's intelligence. When the battery is half-depleted, the electrolyte inside becomes susceptible to freezing. The liquid turns into ice, which expands and mercilessly bursts the case or crushes the plates from the inside. Once you see a swollen or cracked box, there is no point in trying to resuscitate it - the only way is to the recycling point, since the leaked electrolyte is aggressive to everything it touches.

We should not forget that the battery is part of a complex ecosystem. A faulty alternator that supplies too little or too much voltage can literally “boil“ battery, causing the liquid in it to boil. To this we add hidden current leaks from old wiring or poorly installed alarms and multimedia, which “suck“ the life force of the car at night.

Although the warranty of most devices is between one and three years, with proper operation and a working electrical system, they can serve you faithfully for up to eight years. It all depends on the hygiene of the car - clean terminals, good fastening and regular recharging, if you drive mainly short distances in city traffic.