The Bulgarian new car market confidently steps on the gas

While the major players on the continent struggle with fluctuating demand levels, domestic showrooms report stable interest, fueled by the renewal of corporate fleets and the increased consumer appetite for the latest technologies on wheels. Although in absolute terms Bulgaria is still far from giants such as Germany and the United Kingdom, the percentage growth in our country suggests serious movement in the sector and high potential for development in 2026.

At the top of the European pyramid for April is traditionally Germany, where an impressive 249,200 transactions were realized. Immediately after it is the temperamental Italy with 155,200 registrations, closely followed by the market in the United Kingdom, which ends the month with 149,300 new vehicles. The top five are completed by France and Spain, with the Iberians managing to place 106,900 units. In this context, although on a different scale, the Bulgarian market shows enviable rates, which often exceed the average European growth in percentage terms.

According to data from GlobalData and ACEA (European Automobile Manufacturers Association) for April 2026, in the ranking of the largest automotive markets on the continent, Bulgaria ranks 20th in the European Union. In April 2026, 5,271 new cars were sold on domestic soil. Although we lag behind the industrial giants in terms of quantity, Bulgaria presents itself as a real “sprinter“ in other categories: With a growth of nearly 19% for the month, our country ranks in the Top 5 in Europe in terms of market development speed.