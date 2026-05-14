The pitfalls of "eternal cars or the hidden defects of German and Japanese used cars

The legends of the unbreakable reliability of German engineering and Japanese precision have been alive in our country since the 80s. But even these "iron" machines, considered by many to be eternal, hide their dark secrets that can turn the purchase of a used car into a bottomless pit for money. And while rust and suspension are often talked about, there are several insidious problems that escape even the experienced eye.

The water trap under the windshield

One of the most underestimated, but potentially fatal problems is the clogging of the drainage holes. Leaves, dust and the notorious poplar fluff turn into thick mud that blocks the drainage channels under wipers. The result? Water begins to accumulate and literally “overflow“ into the passenger compartment, flooding the electronic units and the installation. Diagnosing such damage is a nightmare, and replacing burned-out computers can cost as much as half a car.

The danger of squeaking in the steering system

Have you noticed a crunching sound when turning the steering wheel at low speed? These are often the bearings of the upper shock absorber mounts. They are exposed to constant bombardment of mud and moisture, especially on our roads. If you ignore this “protest“ of the metal, the bearing can completely block, which leads to deformation of the support cup and ultimately - to expensive and dangerous repair of the entire front suspension.

The myth of the “eternal“ chain

Many owners of German and Japanese cars believe that if the engine has a chain, it does not require maintenance. Alas, this is a huge mistake. Irregular oil changes or the use of cheap consumables leads to stretching of the chain and wear of the tensioners. If you hear a "click" during a cold start, your time is running out - just one tooth skipping is enough to cause a fatal blow between the valves and pistons.

The brake mechanism - a victim of negligence

Rear brake calipers with a built-in handbrake mechanism are a real technological challenge. In them, the piston performs a double function, which requires regular cleaning and lubrication of the guides. If the mechanism is not maintained, it "falls asleep" in the engaged position. This leads to overheating of the discs, increased fuel consumption and sudden locking of the wheel at the most inopportune moment. moment.

The fuel pump (FHP) - the silent killer of dynamics

In gasoline and diesel engines with direct injection, the high-pressure pump is subjected to enormous stress. Unstable operation under load or difficult starting is often attributed to bad fuel or spark plugs, while the real culprit is the FHP. The problem is that it often fails gradually, “poisoning“ the operation of the entire engine before completely giving up.

Before you trust the reputation of the brand, do a full computer diagnostics and a mandatory inspection on a lift. Sometimes the smallest detail, such as a clogged drain or a torn sleeve, can be the difference between driving pleasure and financial disaster. Be careful, because even “iron“ legends have their weak points!