Which car components and assemblies should we definitely check in the spring

Now, just before the onset of the active summer season, is the most appropriate time for a complete inspection of the car. Specialists from the service industry advise combining maintenance with a preventive change of engine oil and filters, even if according to the service book there are still several thousand kilometers left until regular service. The powertrain is the most expensive component in the car, and the summer heat and long distances require impeccable lubrication and effective cooling.

During the winter months, regular cold starts and driving short distances have a detrimental effect on fluids. Condensed moisture, unburned fuel fractions and harmful acids inevitably accumulate in the engine oil. This chemical cocktail accelerates the breakdown of beneficial additives in the oil, reduces its cleaning properties and compromises the protection of metal surfaces against friction and corrosion.

For vehicles that are operated primarily in heavy city traffic or are often refueled at random gas stations, experts recommend preventive cleaning of the fuel injectors and throttle valve. The procedure is highly necessary in the presence of unstable idle speed, noticeably increased fuel consumption or if the car has traveled between 60,000 and 80,000 km without such prophylaxis. This restores the correct injection cone and smooth power development. In modern direct injection engines, however, cleaning the intake valves from accumulated carbon deposits requires specific mechanical or chemical intervention.

In parallel, it is extremely useful to perform detailed computer diagnostics. By reading the accumulated errors in the electronic control unit (ECU) and analyzing live data from sensors, hidden problems can be detected at an early stage. This includes cylinder detonation, malfunctions in the ignition system, blockages in the EGR valve for exhaust gas recirculation or the catalytic converter.

The chassis should not be neglected either. After the harsh winter period and roads broken by spring rains, many drivers begin to notice unpleasant knocks, creaks and vibrations when going over bumps. The problem lies in the fact that at low temperatures, rubber-metal elements (pads and bushings), dust-proof sleeves and oil seals of shock absorbers and steering rack lose their elasticity. They crack more easily, which leads to accelerated wear of the suspension and can ruin the planned summer trip.