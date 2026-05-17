Chinese cars that lose value the slowest

The claims that Chinese cars lose their value drastically the second they leave the showroom are not entirely true. Experts from the Novruz Industrial Information Agency conducted a large-scale study of the secondary market to find out which models from the Celestial Empire guard their owners' money the most zealously. The results show anomalies, but there are also those that definitely hold their value.

The absolute heavyweight in this discipline is called Haval H9. The large SUV turned out to be a real golden goose regardless of age. Two-year-old copies of the model are traded on the market, retaining a phenomenal 90.1% of their original value. However, the real shock comes with the five-year veterans – they have not just not depreciated, but are currently worth 80% of the amount paid for them in the store. This economic magic is due to the increase in the price of new cars, which has sent the prices of "used" skyrocketing.

When it comes to a bargain trade-in after two years of faithful service, the title is taken by the compact Chery Tiggo 4. Its financial math is extremely tempting for the practical driver. If you decide to sell your two-year-old model, you will have to pay a modest 14.27% of its current value to leave the dealership with a brand new equivalent. For longer-term investments, the stylish Geely Tugella coupe-crossover comes to the fore. After five years of faithful service, switching to the next generation of the model will require the owner to make a financial injection of 37.32% more than the amount he can get from selling his old car.

The great paradox of the market in the first quarter of 2026 is that mass-produced five-year-old Chinese cars are more expensive than their equivalents in 2021. In this exciting anomaly for sellers, the city darling Geely Coolray shines brightest. Today, after half a decade of operation and mileage, this model costs 11% more than its list price was brand new at the dawn of the decade. The conclusion is clear: buying the right Chinese crossover is no longer a gamble, but a pretty decent way to save your savings from inflation.