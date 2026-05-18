A 1,000-horsepower Koenigsegg V8 hypercar styled to look like the most iconic Lancia

The Italian masters at Kimera Automobili have once again proven that when it comes to reviving rally legends, they have no equal on the market. Their latest creation, called the Kimera K-39, is a brutal track machine cast from carbon fiber that uniquely references the silhouette of the mythical Lancia 037. But don't be fooled by the retro shapes – This absolute monolith of engineering was built from the ground up with one goal in mind: to break the time on Colorado's legendary Pikes Peak.

For those unfamiliar, the original Lancia 037 remains in the golden pages of motorsport as the last rear-wheel drive car to win the World Rally Championship, beating even the pioneering Audi Quattro all-wheel drive. Now the Kimera is raising the bar by bringing that DNA into the wild world of modern hypercars. A short wheelbase, unrealistically bloated fenders and an extreme aerodynamic package with a giant rear wing turn the silhouette into a true sculpture of speed.

However, the real shock comes from the fact that the Italians have joined forces with the Swedish geniuses from Koenigsegg. In the back of the Kimera K-39 is mounted a monstrous V8 engine with two turbochargers, delivered directly from Scandinavia. This mechanical masterpiece puts a mind-boggling 1,000 horsepower and 1,200 Nm of torque at the rear axle. All that power will have to contend with the thin air of Colorado – a huge challenge for internal combustion engines at high altitudes, where only silent electric cars have dominated lately.

The participation of the Kimera K-39 in Pikes Peak also has deep sentimental value. The Audi Quattro once left a bright mark on the US track, while the original Lancia 037 never got the chance to compete with the mountain peak. Now, decades later, the Italians are back to close this historical page with a beautiful and extremely noisy gesture.

There is another great news for the most ardent collectors and loyal customers of the brand. Regardless of the final result of the race, Kimera will assemble a limited series of just 10 examples in the exclusive Pikes Peak specification. Each of these road fighters will be dressed in the iconic "Martini" racing colors, featuring even more aggressive aerodynamic plumage. One thing is for sure - the cult of raw speed and rally aesthetics is more alive than ever.