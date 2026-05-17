These SUVs can travel over 300,000 km without any problems

When it comes to buying a family off-road vehicle, every driver's big dream is the same - to only fill up with fuel and windshield wiper fluid, without having to get to know the mechanics at the local service station. To debunk the myths surrounding eternal durability, experts from the automotive publication Topspeed have compiled an authoritative list of the 10 toughest SUV models on the market, which are born to spin hundreds of thousands of kilometers in the harshest conditions, without even "coughing". The study focuses on the real chance of these machines to cross the psychological threshold of 320,000 kilometers (or the coveted 200,000 miles) in absolutely perfect health.

The results of this ranking do not just point to Japan, they become a brutal demonstration of market dominance by a single concern. The undisputed leader and absolute king of longevity is the legendary Toyota Land Cruiser. According to statistics, the probability of this all-terrain mastodon reaching the mileage in question without any serious technical headaches is an impressive 47.5%. Right next to it on the podium, with the same stunning result of 47.4%, is another iconic and tough model of the brand - the Toyota 4Runner. The top three is shaping up to be an entirely family affair, after the bronze medal went to the huge Toyota Sequoia with a probability of 41.1%. This triumph once again proves why the concern's reputation for reliability has been practically indestructible over the past few decades.

The rest of the prestigious top ten is also dominated by Asian engineering, but some heavy-duty American classics manage to sneak in. In fourth place, with a fairly solid score of 32.9%, is the practical Toyota Highlander, closely followed by its eternal competitor in the person of the Honda Pilot, which demonstrates a 31.1% chance of a trouble-free long life. The honor of American automotive engineering is defended only by the huge Chevrolet Suburban, occupying sixth place with 28.7%. The extremely popular compact crossovers Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4 also earned their places in the elite club, recording 27.5% and 27.1% probability of eternal service on the road, respectively.

The final two chords in this durability ranking are entrusted to models that combine everyday practical driving with an adventurous spirit. Ninth place goes to the Subaru Outback, which shows a coefficient of 23.9%, and immediately after it the top 10 is closed by the luxurious addition Acura MDX with a result of 23.6%. Ultimately, the conclusion of this large-scale Topspeed study is crystal clear for anyone looking for a reliable machine for years to come - if you want a car that can literally outlast fashion and remain in the family for generations, Japanese engineers have long found the right recipe for this.