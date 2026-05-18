A major "revolution" in Toyota Corolla will happen in 2027

Toyota's absolute bestseller - the legendary Corolla - is facing a complete software and hardware reboot. The thirteenth generation of the model, whose debut is planned for 2027, will not be just another cosmetic evolution. Thus, the conservative compact vehicle becomes a bold, high-tech car.

If until now the associations with the name Corolla were mainly for gray practicality, economy and restrained design, the new generation relies on pure emotion. We saw a hint of this during the Japan Mobility Show 2025, where the conceptual development received ovations. The production model will hit the asphalt, almost completely retaining this aggressive vision.

The designers deliberately quote the new stylistic philosophy known from the current Prius – the silhouette is strongly lowered, the proportions are extremely dynamic, and the sharp front optics give the car a predatory appearance. At the same time, practicality is not sacrificed in the name of vanity. The model remains a global player and will be offered as a classic hatchback, Touring Sports station wagon and sedan. Rumors in the industry even predict the appearance of an adventure crossover and pickup for certain markets.

As for the engines, the new Corolla becomes the flagship of the so-called “multi-path strategy“ of the brand, which refuses to blindly rely only on batteries. For the first time in the 60-year history of the model, buyers will be able to choose a fully electric version (BEV). Alongside it, the classic self-charging hybrid (HEV) and the powerful Plug-in hybrid (PHEV) remain in the line. Both The hybrid variants will rely on a completely new 1.5-liter four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine. This unit is 10% more compact and lower than the previous ones, which has freed the designers' hands to lower the front for better aerodynamics.

With the all-electric Corolla, the Japanese have found an ingenious solution to the biggest visual problem of e-cars - overweight and a high chassis due to the batteries in the floor. Through a complex game of proportions, a high side line and a strong rise of the body at the rear, they have managed to deceive the eye, making the silhouette look athletic and close to the road. Behind the scenes, it is said that camouflaged prototypes are already doing brutal test laps on the Fuji Speedway track, and a sharpened rally version is also in preparation under the name GR Corolla.

This premiere also carries a huge sentimental charge, as it coincides with the age-old legacy of the model - in the current year 2026, the Corolla celebrates its 60th anniversary. Toyota's management is ambitious to release the cards before the end of the year, and the first units to attack showrooms in Europe in first half of 2027. The best-selling car on the planet wants to show that the best is yet to come.