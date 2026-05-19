BYD wants to buy Maserati from Stellantis

The Chinese offensive on the Old Continent is entering an unexpected phase that threatens to fundamentally rearrange the chessboard in the automotive world. The world's largest electric vehicle manufacturer, BYD, has gone on an aggressive hunt for free factories in Europe and is already conducting large-scale negotiations with a number of local players. The real sensation, however, came from the management's admission that the Asian giant is exploring the possibility of getting its hands on troubled iconic European brands. The big target in their sights is none other than Stellantis' crown jewel - the Italian legend Maserati.

While European automobile concerns are languishing under the pressure of weak market conditions and serious restructuring - including Stellantis, which was shaken by billions in asset write-offs - the Chinese see this as a golden opportunity. BYD's executive vice president, Stella Li, confirmed that the company is actively looking for unused production capacity and empty factories in the Old Continent to avoid the heavy punitive duties of the European Union. Currently, the target is the Stellantis assembly facilities in Italy, but France is also being kept under watch due to the attractive and competitive electricity prices. The pressure is so great that even Volkswagen is forced to negotiate with external Chinese partners to lease factories.

However, BYD's strategy is uncompromising - they categorically refuse to enter into joint ventures, where they have to ask permission from the Europeans, and insist on managing the acquired capacities completely independently. To secure its luxury ambitions in Europe, the company is already massively "stealing" top engineers and designers from direct competitors such as Porsche, directing them to its premium brand Denza. Although BYD specifies that there is no official procedure yet to purchase the Modena trident, Stella Li's words that Maserati is "an extremely interesting brand" clearly show where the wind is blowing. After building a factory in Hungary and being one step away from opening a facility in Turkey, the Chinese colossus seems ready to swallow a piece of classic European history.