Audi A6 Allroad Quattro is back

The engineers from Ingolstadt refuse to raise the white flag and are preparing a grand comeback for the traditionalists. The German premium brand is in an advanced stage of development of the fifth generation of its adventure station wagon Audi A6 Allroad Quattro. The unexpected confirmation of the appearance of this passable vehicle has leaked directly from the official homologation documents of the Australian government, where the model has already been registered ahead of its long-awaited world premiere.

The new addition to the range builds on the architecture of the last generation Audi A6 Avant, which debuted on the asphalt last spring, but comes loaded with a full arsenal of combat for off-road adventures. The exterior retains the familiar recipe that fans love: a distinctly muscular stance, specific protective plastic eyebrows on the fenders, aluminum grilles under the front and rear bumpers, as well as massive roof rails that stand noticeably higher than those of the standard station wagon.

However, the model's big trump card remains the intelligent adaptive air suspension. Thanks to it, the driver can literally change the ground clearance with one touch, turning the car from a lowered highway fighter into a raised SUV, ready for mud, snow and rough terrain. To complete the picture, the model will feature a unique design of rims shod with tires with a deeper and more aggressive grip.

Getting on board, the driver and his passengers will find themselves in a real digital oasis. The interior repeats the luxurious architecture of the current Audi A6 family, relying on brutal digitalization with three huge screens on the dashboard, a high-tech head-up display and four-zone climate control. A Bang & Olufsen audiophile system with an impressive 20 speakers ensures complete acoustic comfort during a long journey, and the aristocratic feeling is complemented by automatic vacuum door closers.

Under the hood, the Germans are betting on serious mechanical diversification, offering two radically different, but extremely effective concepts:

For traditionalists and lovers of long journeys, a modification with a 3.0-liter V6 TDI has been prepared. This refined diesel beast is assisted by mild hybrid technology, generating 295 horsepower and a monstrous torque of 580 Nm.

For fans of modern technology, a Plug-in hybrid version (PHEV) has been developed, combining a 2.0-liter TSI gasoline engine and a powerful electric motor. The total system power here reaches a system power of 362 horsepower, and the 20.7 kWh battery allows a purely electric range of almost 100 kilometers in the city.

Regardless of the choice of drive, the torque is transmitted to the road via a seven-speed S tronic automatic transmission and, of course, the legendary quattro permanent all-wheel drive. Life off the beaten track clearly still needs its off-road station wagons.