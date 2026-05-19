A new era or a step back: AvtoVAZ launches a cargo van and a 7-seater minivan on springs and with rear-wheel drive

The Russian automaker AvtoVAZ decided to surprise the market, entering completely unknown territory with the premiere of the all-new SKM brand. The first representative of this line is the SKM M7 commercial family, which is available in versions of a classic van and a passenger minivan. The most interesting thing in this case is the engineering configuration - the models rely on a classic rear-wheel drive and a solid rear axle, suspended on traditional leaf springs, which makes them extremely durable under serious loads. Under the hood of both modifications is a 2-liter gasoline atmospheric unit with a power of 136 horsepower, coupled only with an unpretentious 5-speed manual gearbox. The base retail price for this workhorse starts at 2.9 million rubles (about 35,000 euros).

Despite the car's utilitarian nature, the list of standard equipment seems surprisingly generous by Russian standards. Future owners will have air conditioning, front airbags, electronic stability control, rear disc brakes, as well as assistants such as parking sensors and a rear view camera. Comfort is complemented by a digital instrument panel, a multifunctional steering wheel, modern multimedia, a light sensor, LED daytime running lights, electric mirrors and heated front seats.

The passenger version of the minivan is designed with maximum practicality in mind, offering a capacity of up to seven seats (including the driver). The interior is transformed in a matter of minutes thanks to the fully removable third row of seats, and for the comfort of rear passengers, an additional second heating system has been implemented. The cargo version is also not giving up - it is ready to absorb up to 5 cubic meters of luggage with a payload of up to 715 kg. The machines have also undergone serious factory preparation for harsh operating conditions, including specific steps, metal protection under the engine crankcase and tank, fully galvanized external panels against corrosion and software optimization of the engine to work with cheaper A-92 gasoline.