Details about the largest electric Skoda

The Czech automaker has brought out the heavy artillery in the segment of family electric SUVs, throwing down a direct gauntlet to the established market leaders. The all-new Skoda Peaq crossover debuted with the ambition not only to offer an alternative with the scale of the popular Kodiaq, but also to rewrite the rules for energy efficiency in large SUV models. The main trump card up the brand's sleeve is an achievement that until recently was considered territory reserved only for low sports coupes - an aerodynamic coefficient of the phenomenal 0.249.

With this figure, the new Czech blade sits in close proximity to the Tesla Model Y and literally blows away direct competitors from the top league such as the Audi Q6 e-tron, whose indicator is far more modest (0.28). Behind this triumph over air resistance, however, lies an extremely complex engineering balancing act. The team from Mlada Boleslav has completely revised hundreds of body details to tame the capricious vortices caused mainly by the wheels. The problem was solved by innovatively moving the deflectors close to the radiator grille, which required extending the internal cooling channels. What is impressive here is that these technical changes have in no way violated the brand's clean design philosophy, known as Modern Solid.

Every square centimeter of the Skoda Peaq's body is subject to the battle with the wind. The structure is saturated with intelligent solutions - from deflectors under the floor and active air curtains behind the front grille, through integrated spoilers on the fenders, to special aerodynamic elements on the rims themselves and a massive wing above the rear window. The company's aerodynamics coordinator, Štěpan Janda, explains that the fine-tuning of the silhouette is far from aimed solely at saving battery power. The design of the side mirrors, for example, is designed to minimize parasitic noise in the cabin at high speed and at the same time protect the windows from smudging in rainy weather.

The grand finale of this technological puzzle will take place at the end of the month, when the crossover's market premiere is scheduled. Our team will be at the event site from where we will make you empathize with everything most interesting about the new Skoda Peaq. When it hits the road in the second half of 2026, the flagship Skoda Peaq will take the position of the largest and most luxurious electric model in the brand's range. Thanks to its perfectly polished "snout", it promises to outshine even the current Enyaq, providing an impressive range of up to 585 kilometers on a single charge under the strict WLTP measurement cycle.