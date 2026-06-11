A surprising Scottish electric car became the SUV of the year according to Top Gear (VIDEO)

Scottish electric vehicle startup Munro created a real sensation after its tough off-road monster was crowned “Best Off-Road Car 2026“ in the prestigious annual awards of the British bible Top Gear. While the modern automotive industry spits out overblown, shiny crossovers for city parades, the Scots have opted for a radically different philosophy. Their spartan model is not designed to attract attention in front of expensive restaurants, but as an uncompromising workhorse for farmers, foresters, mining engineers and emergency teams operating in the harshest and most inaccessible corners of the planet.

Munro engineers literally threw away modern design textbooks and returned to the golden age of pure utilitarianism. The body of the machine looks as if it was drawn only with a ruler - it consists of completely flat and bent aluminum panels, devoid of any complex and expensive press molds. This "tesla" design hides ingenious practicality: if the sheet metal bends or hits the forest, any craftsman can straighten it or replace it with improvised tools in a second, without ever having to visit an authorized service center. It is precisely because of this brutal silhouette that the experts from Top Gear compared it not to a conventional car, but to a real bulldozer on wheels, whose sole purpose is to do the dirty work.

The same raw and Spartan spirit reigns in the passenger cabin. Forget about fragile, giant glass screens or easily scratched piano-lacquer surfaces. The interior is designed so that after a hard day in the mud you can literally wash it with a hose - everything is dust- and water-resistant. However, Munro hasn't taken us back to the Stone Age: the driver still has a compact, protected touchscreen display, intelligent navigation and full integration with Apple CarPlay.

Underneath the riveted exterior lies a classic recipe for off-road supremacy: a rigid steel pillar chassis, solid continuous axles with spring suspension and permanent mechanical four-wheel drive. Unlike modern SUVs that rely on software simulations of traction, the Scottish beast has real iron – two-speed transfer case (slow gears) and three hard differential locks.

The electric drive is entrusted to an avant-garde high-tech motor, available in two modifications. The basic version bears the designation M170 and generates 228 horsepower, while the top-end M280 develops an impressive 375 “horses“. The energy is stored in an extremely durable lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery with a capacity of 85 kWh, providing a real-world range of about 270 kilometers on a single charge. In pursuit of maximum life cycle, the designers deliberately neglected the pursuit of record kilometers of autonomy on asphalt, concentrating on thermal stability and longevity of the cells under brutal loads.

Despite its working nature, Munro supports fast DC charging with a power of up to 130 kW, which allows the battery to be filled from 15 to 80% in a modest 30 minutes. This means that the machine can be in continuous operation during heavy work shifts. The main idea here is durability over time – While regular pickups depreciate and are thrown away after 5 years of hard work, the Munro is designed to serve faithfully for decades thanks to its modular concept.

Of course, such timeless engineering comes at a price. The starting price for the base M170 version starts at 69,662 British pounds (excluding taxes), while the more powerful M280 starts at a minimum of 82,495 pounds. However, the company is not at all worried about these figures – their target is not private buyers looking for a fashion accessory, but serious corporate business that calculates the cost of the entire life cycle of the machine and knows that cheap in the long run is too expensive.