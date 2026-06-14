When we hear the words “luxury car“, images of impeccable comfort, power and... astronomical service bills immediately come to mind. The prevailing perception is that owning a premium vehicle is synonymous with financial suicide after the warranty expires. However, it turns out that this maxim is not always true. Our colleagues from the Top Speed publication conducted a curious study, which dispelled this myth to dust, indicating 10 luxury models that will not ruin their owners with astronomical maintenance and repair costs.

At the top of the ranking is the Acura ILX (2019-2022)

Underneath the sophisticated box of this sedan is actually the well-known and proven architecture of the Honda Civic Si. The car relies on the extremely durable 2.4-liter naturally aspirated engine with the iconic VTEC system, combined with a practically indestructible robotic gearbox. The result is a premium feel with the maintenance costs of an ordinary city car.

The silver medal goes to the Buick Regal (2018-2020)

This is an extremely interesting choice, which actually carries a strong European vein. Behind the ocean emblem is the well-known Opel Insignia. Thanks to the serious presence of components from the GM catalog, finding parts is child's play, and their prices are quite affordable, without compromising refined road behavior.

The top three is completed by another representative of the Japanese luxury division – Acura TLX (2021-2025)

This model seriously raises the adrenaline, as it is equipped with the heart of the hot hatchback Honda Civic Type R. When we add to this the intelligent SH-AWD four-wheel drive system, we get a perfect balance between track dynamics and family practicality, topped with proverbial Japanese solidity.

In fourth position we find the older brother in the range – Acura RLX (2014-2020)

This flagship is a true technological gem, as it shares fundamental engineering solutions with the Acura NSX supercar. Despite its complex nature, however, this car shows incredible durability and does not require a bag of money when visiting the service center.

The top 5 is closed by the Infiniti Q50 (2014-2024)

The sedan offers serious character, especially in the Red Sport 400 version, where a twin-turbo V6 engine with an impressive 400 horsepower roars under the hood. Despite the seemingly intimidating power, the model enjoys an excellent reputation on the second-hand market due to its affordable consumables.

The prestigious list of experts includes several other notable cars that deserve the attention of second-hand buyers

Among them are the technological flagship Lexus LS (2018-present), the rising Korean star Genesis G80 (2021-present), as well as the emotional Italian Alfa Romeo Giulia (2025). They are joined by the purebred athlete with a naturally aspirated V8 engine Lexus RC F (2025) and the practical but sophisticated Acura MDX crossover. All of them prove that high-class luxury can also be a wise investment, as long as you know exactly where to look.