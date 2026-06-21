Here is the New Volkswagen T-Roc R

The German automaker Volkswagen is entering the final phase of development of the second generation T-Roc. During high-speed tests on the Nurburgring track, the most powerful and dynamic modification in the range was captured - the future Volkswagen T-Roc R. The model will maintain its position as the top flagship in the compact crossover family, offering a more practical alternative with increased ground clearance and four-wheel drive for customers who would traditionally choose a classic hot hatchback.

The prototype of the sports model is currently undergoing a series of intensive loads on the German track. Now that the winter testing has been completed, the brand's engineers are now focusing on fine-tuning the suspension, steering and braking systems under extreme loads.

Despite the camouflage on the bodywork, the main distinguishing features of the R-version are already clearly visible. The front of the car features a more aggressive architecture, dominated by significantly larger air intakes for cooling. The profile is complemented by specific alloy wheels with low-profile tires and more pronounced aerodynamic elements. At the rear, the most characteristic detail remains the four-pipe exhaust system, which is a trademark of the most powerful representatives of the Volkswagen R division, combined with a modified rear bumper and a sports diffuser.

No radical changes in the layout are expected in the interior, as the model will rely on the architecture of the standard crossover, but with the addition of specific sporty accents. Among them, seats with deeper lateral support, R emblems, contrasting decorative elements and special operating modes of the digital panel in front of the driver and the multimedia system stand out.

The main focus of the engineers is on the drive system. According to preliminary technical information, the new Volkswagen T-Roc R will retain the 2.0-liter TSI four-cylinder turbo engine, but in its most modern evolution. Its power is expected to be identical to that of the current Golf R, where the unit develops 333 hp.

To meet the stricter environmental standards in Europe, the Wolfsburg plant is considering the implementation of 48-volt mild hybrid technology. If this rumor is confirmed, the crossover will be among the first Volkswagen R models to receive partial electrification. Power will be transmitted to all four wheels via the proven 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission and the 4MOTION system, which will probably have a more advanced torque vectoring function for more stable cornering behavior.

The concept of the model will remain unchanged - a combination of compact dimensions, high dynamics, all-wheel drive and practicality for everyday driving. The official debut of the Volkswagen T-Roc R will take place at a later stage, after the premiere of the standard versions of the second generation. The market launch of the sports crossover is planned for 2027.