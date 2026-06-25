In defiance of ecology, Ford launches the brutal F-150 Raptor R on the Old Continent

In an era dominated by strict carbon quotas, aggressive downsizing fashion and quiet electric vehicles, Ford has decided to drop a real technological bomb on the European market. The American company is taking an extremely bold and atypical move, officially bringing the most radical, loud and powerful version of its legendary pickup truck overseas – Ford F-150 Raptor R. The first orders are already being accepted through the brand's official dealerships in Germany, and exclusive deliveries for the biggest enthusiasts are scheduled for early 2027. This is an unprecedented precedent for the Old Continent, where large cubic capacities are literally threatened with extinction due to exorbitant taxes and fines for harmful emissions.

The real jewel and main distinction of the brutal Raptor R from the conventional Raptor lies under its huge, bulging hood. There, the place of the 3.5-liter V6 EcoBoost is taken by the monstrous 5.2-liter V8 engine with a mechanical compressor from the Predator family - the same engineering masterpiece that powers the Mustang Shelby GT500. The unit generates a mind-blowing 730 horsepower and a ferocious 867 Nm of torque, capable of literally bending the asphalt. All that raw power is sent to all four wheels via a lightning-fast 10-speed automatic transmission. To handle the load, the pickup features a fully reinforced off-road chassis and adaptive Fox Live Valve suspension with electronically controlled shock absorbers designed for high-speed flights over rough terrain.

The interior of this 5.9-meter mastodon proves that it is more of a luxury flagship of the range than a utilitarian workhorse for farmers. The coupe offers deep Recaro sports seats, real carbon fiber details, the brand's most advanced infotainment system and an impressive arsenal of electronic safety assistants. Future European owners, however, will have to make a serious compromise with their wallet at the gas station. According to official data, the average fuel consumption is pegged at a brutal 19.8 liters per 100 kilometers, and in urban conditions and traffic jams the figure easily crosses the 20 liter mark.

The price of this American monster categorically positions it in an extremely narrow, niche category for collectors and millionaires. In Germany, the base price of the Ford F-150 Raptor R starts at 159,000 euros, but without taxes. After calculating VAT and all mandatory local environmental fees and payments, the final invoice amount swells to a startling 189,210 euros. However, the presence of such an icon on European soil is a clear sign that automotive passion still refuses to capitulate to gray pragmatism.