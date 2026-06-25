Congratulations! From August 1, the prices of vignettes are skyrocketing by 30 percent

The state has prepared a "pleasant" summer surprise for the millions of drivers in Bulgaria. The regional ministry has officially released for public discussion a large-scale project to change the Tariff for the fees collected for passing and using the republican road network. The big news here is that the price of electronic vignettes for cars and campsites weighing up to 3.5 tons (category M1) will skyrocket by as much as 30% from August 1, 2026. The officials' excuse? The amounts for the coveted sticker have not been touched since the memorable 2019, when the digital system first came into operation in our country.

If until now, annual peace of mind on our national highways cost us 49.60 euros, then after the decree comes into force we will have to fork out 64.50 euros. The MRDPW hastened to calmly cover up the situation with the argument that even after this price shock, the longest subscription remains the most profitable alternative for the local driver. Alas, the price increase hits absolutely all options along the chain. For a three-month pass, we will now pay 35.90 euros instead of the previous 27.61 euros, and for a monthly one - 19.90 euros instead of 15.34 euros. The weekly luxury of driving on the republican roads becomes around 10 euros (previously 7.67 euros), the weekend vignette rises from 5.11 euros to 6.60 euros, and the shortest one-day fee will swell from 4.09 euros to 5.30 euros. We will also be in trouble if we are caught without paying the toll - the compensatory fee rises sharply from 35.79 euros to 46.50 euros.

The question that worries everyone behind the wheel is where these fresh millions will go. The authorities estimate that the update will bring in over 20 million euros in addition by the end of 2026, and in the coming years more than 48 million euros will enter the treasury annually. The promises sound downright fabulous: the lion's share of the money will be poured directly into rehabilitation and major repairs of the tragic class III roads that connect small villages and towns with regional centers. A massive replacement of deformed guardrails, laying modern thermoplastic horizontal markings and installing autonomous lighting in the most critical and risky areas of the country are also planned. Separately, part of the budget will go to software and hardware improvements to the toll system itself and expanding the network of cameras in order to reduce the free ride below the symbolic 2%.

The truth is that the situation on our asphalt arteries has long been "baked". The latest technical audits by experts reveal black statistics – over 35% of the second- and third-class roads in Bulgaria, or in other words over 7,000 km, are in a deplorable, downright unsatisfactory condition. The eternal shortage of funds for capital repairs turns small potholes into structural craters that destroy the very foundation of the road. The current financial model barely covered emergency patches, with no chance for a complete renovation. At the same time, the strict road safety requirements of the European Union are forcing us to implement expensive passive systems with a serious degree of retention, intelligent traffic management systems, noisy markings and LED lights. Until now, the money was only enough for basic survival.

But why exactly from August 1? Here the regional ministry is showing a dose of strategic cunning. August is the month of the great migration of peoples, when transit traffic of foreign guest workers and tourists through the territory of Bulgaria is at its peak. The idea is that a significant part of the new fiscal burden will be transferred to the backs of foreign drivers before Bulgarian businesses and citizens feel the full weight of the price increase. In addition, the accumulated financial buffer in the fall will ensure that the state will not be "surprised" from winter and there will be enough funds for quality snow removal. There are only a few weeks left until the final vote on the project, so tighten your seat belts – driving in our country is becoming an increasingly expensive pleasure.